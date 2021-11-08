Indian Army, University of Kashmir signs MoU for distance education courses for soldiers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): Chinar Corps of Indian Army and the University of Kashmir on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Srinagar for providing distance education courses for soldiers presently serving in Kashmir.

According to the MoU, the soldiers of the Indian Army posted in Kashmir, will be able to seek admission for various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir. The type of courses being made available to Army personnel ranges from six months Certificate Courses, one-year Diploma Courses and two years Postgraduate Courses.

A total of 17 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time.



On the occasion, Lieutenant General D. P. Pandey, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps said, "As Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir said that when Army personnel join service, their levels of education is low. And to enable them to have better opportunities, it is important for them to acquire knowledge during the period of service as well. There was a demand for it, soldiers who come out to these areas, serve for two years in the location of Kashmir, this tie-up will enable them to use this period of time to enhance their knowledge potential. It will benefit our soldiers. Nearly 100 soldiers have enrolled for the course."

While talking to the media, Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir said, "Some soldiers have registered with us, not only from Army but CRPF and other forces as well. We did a similar thing at Jamia Milia Islamia University and thought that it can be done in Kashmir as well.

Informing about when the courses will begin from Army personnel, Vice-Chancellor said, "The courses will begin from this session itself."

The courses featuring in the MoU including MA/ MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), MA (Education) under 2-year courses and PG Dip (Computer Applications), PG Dip (Web designing), PG Dip (Cyber Law), PG Dip (Tourism Management) etc in the Diploma category.

The MoU will go a long way in achieving the dream of every soldier to pursue and enhance his academic qualification while in course of duty. It will also enhance the bonhomie and develop a civil-military bond through the platform of civil education. (ANI)

