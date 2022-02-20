Indian Army uses drones to supply booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to forward troops in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday used drones to supply booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video shared by the Indian Army, it displayed that a package is dropped as a line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. The package was well padded for protection.

Under the mission Sanjeevani, the medical supplies are delivered to the remote areas with the help of drones.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that there are 2,597 active COVID cases, 4,44,646 total recoveries and 4,746 deaths.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 175.33 Crore (1,75,33,01,956) today. More than 27 lakh (27,47,926) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

More than 1.89 crores (1,89,07,829) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and over 60 years) for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far. (ANI)

