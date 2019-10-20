Indian Army will give a befitting reply to Pakistan: Ram Madhav

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Hailing the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that the forces would rightly answer to the neighbouring country.

Speaking to media persons, Madhav said: "Our security forces are well equipped to handle the situation. It will answer them back."

The Indian Army, today, used artillery guns in retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The Army targeted terrorist camps situated in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured in the impact.

Later, speaking at a youth convention here, Madhav said that the situation in the Valley is under control. "We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace," he said.

Talking about the detention of political leaders in the Valley, he said the safety of the common people cannot be compromised for a few people.

After the Central government abrogated the provisions under Article 370 over two months ago, several political leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti were taken into preventive custody. (ANI)