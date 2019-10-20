BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaking to media persons in Srinagar on Sunday. Photo/ANI
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaking to media persons in Srinagar on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Indian Army will give a befitting reply to Pakistan: Ram Madhav

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:31 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Hailing the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that the forces would rightly answer to the neighbouring country.
Speaking to media persons, Madhav said: "Our security forces are well equipped to handle the situation. It will answer them back."
The Indian Army, today, used artillery guns in retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.
The Army targeted terrorist camps situated in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured in the impact.
Later, speaking at a youth convention here, Madhav said that the situation in the Valley is under control. "We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace," he said.
Talking about the detention of political leaders in the Valley, he said the safety of the common people cannot be compromised for a few people.
After the Central government abrogated the provisions under Article 370 over two months ago, several political leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti were taken into preventive custody. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:10 IST

Build a bridge between artificial intelligence and human...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged business leaders and technocrats to build a 'bridge' between the artificial intelligence (AI) and human intentions, while stating that his government is using technology to effectively deliver the benefits of welfare sche

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:58 IST

Possibility of cyclonic storm triggers Coast Guard to issue...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In the wake of the possibility of a cyclonic storm accompanied by heavy rainfall, the Indian Coast Guard has issued an advisory to the states and Union Territories on West Coast asking them to issue appropriate warnings, to refrain fisherfolk from venturing

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:51 IST

Pattern in surgical strikes, which take place around elections:...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After the Indian Army launched attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Congress leader Akhilesh Singh on Sunday said that whenever there are elections in major states, the surgical strikes take place.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:18 IST

Over 73,000 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polls in Haryana

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Haryana in a bid to ensure that Monday's Assembly polls are conducted in a peaceful manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:07 IST

Punjab farmers deny getting help from govt, continue to burn stubble

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Despite efforts by Amarinder Singh led Punjab government, farmers in the state continue to defy the ban on residue crop burning by setting ablaze their agricultural land.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:03 IST

Arvind Kejriwal responsible for deteriorating air quality in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Sunday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the rising menace of air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:49 IST

Law enforcement agencies warned against trading and poaching of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A wildlife trade monitoring network has warned law enforcement agencies regarding owl trading and poaching taking place in India, which is expected to be at its peak during Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:48 IST

MP: 3-year-old child safe after falling from 35 feet high...

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgar

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:47 IST

Maha's Raigad district likely to witness rains, thunderstorm for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a severe thunderstorm and rainfall warning for Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:11 IST

Congress demands inquiry into 'irregularities' in GITM 2019 tenders

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Congress Goa president Girish Chodankar on Sunday targeted the Pramod Sawant-led state government for allegedly manipulating the records and creating ambiguity in tender specifications pertaining to Goa International Travel Mart (GITM) 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:05 IST

Maharashtra: BJP women wing slams Dhananjay for making...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The state unit of BJP's women wing on Sunday hit out at NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making derogatory remarks against his estranged cousin and Minister Pankaja Munde.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:54 IST

Defence experts laud India Army's action on terror camps in PoK

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Hours after the Indian Army launched an artillery attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday, defence experts have lauded the move saying the Army has ensured that the terrorists do not enter into our country.

Read More
iocl