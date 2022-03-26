Silliguri: Indian Army carries out airborne drills

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): Airborne drills were carried out by the Indian Army on Thursday and Friday, informed the officials on Saturday.

Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out the airborne drill near the sensitive Siliguri Corridor. The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance.

The army drill also included targeting practice, and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines, said Indian Army officials. (ANI)