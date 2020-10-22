Indian Army's flood relief teams on standby in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Flood relief teams from the Indian Army have been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rain forecast for the coming days.



Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby, in response to the calls of the Telangana government, while additional teams will be sent as per the situation.

Earlier, Army's relief teams had evacuated 153 people and distributed food packets to people in Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rains on October 14 and 15.

These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six Flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from October 17 who have already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations. The evacuation process is still continuing with increasing in the water flow of Bhima and Krishna Rivers. (ANI)

