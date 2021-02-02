Indian Army's winter sports carnival in J-K's Ramban concludes

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): A winter sports carnival organised by the Indian Army in District Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir concluded on February 1.



Children from all the 12 villages of Mohubal region participated in the two-day event. The participants were provided with safety equipment such as helmets, elbow and knee pads by the Army.



Locals gathered to watch the finals of the event.

Junaid Ahmed Bhat (13) of Mohu village, bagged the coveted title, in a nail biting finish.



The event culminated with prize distribution and refreshments.

It is believed that such events will encourage the youth of the region. The huge success of the event will also promote the tourism potential of Ramban district in the future, according to authorities. (ANI)

