Indian, Chinese Army commanders likely to meet this week

New Delhi (India), Mar 21 (ANI): After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, Armies of India and China are likely to hold talks again this week to discuss further disengagement from Gogra heights and Depsang plains, said sources.

The two sides are likely to hold talks at Corps Commander level this week after the diplomatic talks held last week. The two sides are expected to discuss the issue of disengagement from Gogra heights, Depsang Plains and CNC junction area near Demchok during the discussions, government sources told ANI.

The talks are likely to be held soon after the two countries have held diplomatic level talks in which they discussed these issues in detail, they said.



The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political level.

The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

India and China held 10 round of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (ANI)

