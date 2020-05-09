Indian citizens bound for Delhi reach Bangladesh's Dhaka airport

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 9 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday said that Indian citizens, bound for New Delhi today, have reached the airport in Dhaka.

129 passengers are scheduled to board a flight to Delhi.

"New Day, New Flight Home Our citizens bound for Delhi have reached the airport in Dhaka. Vande Bharat Mission will be taking them home today. 129 Passengers are booked for the AirIndia flight," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted.

This is the second flight carrying citizens stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown back to India.

The first Air India flight of Vande Bharat Mission from Dhaka, carrying 167 stranded citizens who are all medical students, had arrived in Srinagar yesterday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, repatriation is being carried out under India's massive evacuation effort named 'Vande Bharat Mission', which began on Thursday.

Air India plans to operate 64 flights till May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

