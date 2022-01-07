Indian Coast Guard DG, VS Pathania, calls on A&N L-G DK Joshi

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], January 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director-General, VS Pathania, on Friday called on Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Admiral (retd.) DK Joshi and discussed issues related to ICG and Andaman and Nicobar Coast Guard Region including force accretion, infra perspective plans, coastal security.

"Director-General Virender Singh Pathania, PTM, TM India Coast Guard called on Admiral DK Joshi today at Raj Niwas. Discussed issues related to ICG and A&N Coast Guard Region including force accretion, infra perspective plans, Coastal Security etc," Lt. Governor's Secretariat-Media Cell said in a tweet.



Earlier on January 1, Virender Singh Pathania received Guard of Honour on taking over as the new Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard.

He was appointed as the new Director-General of the Indian Air Force (IAF) by the government on December 31.

The ace chopper pilot has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) which is in charge of the security of over 7,000 km-long coastlines of the country. (ANI)

