Indian Coast Guard evacuates 55-year-old critically ill crew member from foreign vessel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a 55-year-old critically ill crew member from a Liberian flag vessel "MT Torgovy Bridge" from Kavaratti Island, said an official release on Thursday.



Kavaratti Island is the capital of the Union Territory Lakshadweep in India.

According to the release, the vessel sailed from Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia, to Suez, Egypt.

Giving details, the release said that when the ship was about 300 nautical miles from the nearest land, a 55-year-old crew was reported critically ill and unconscious and required urgent medical attention to prevent severe complications.



Considering the critical state of the patient and on receipt of further inputs on his condition, medical advice through Coast Guard Medical Officer was provided to the ship.

Further Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) Kavaratti was also activated to facilitate the disembarkation and safe transportation of the patient to the local hospital at Kavaratti.

Meanwhile, MT Torgovy Bridge was directed to proceed with the best speed for the designated rendezvous position off Kavaratti. The ship reached Kavaratti on May 3.

The patient was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the government hospital Kavaratti for further medical management.

"The prompt, professional coordination and execution of medical evacuation by the Indian Coast Guard resulted in providing timely medical intervention to the critically ill crew member of the ship and enabled the continuation of the voyage of MT Torgovy Bridge", read the release further. (ANI)

