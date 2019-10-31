Indian Coast Guard issues weather advisory across Lakshadweep Islands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As the cyclonic storm, Kyarr moves away from the Indian coasts and continue to weaken, another well-marked low-pressure area has developed over Comorian and adjoining Indian Ocean area, according to Indian Coast Guard weather advisory.

The low-pressure area lays centred 200 km South-East of Minicoy (Lakshadweep Islands).

"It is very likely to move North Westwardly across Lakshadweep Islands during next 24 hours and then emerge into the east-central Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours," the advisory read.

Wind speed of 40-50 kms per hour with rough to very rough sea conditions will prevail at the central Arabian Sea between October 31-November 3.

Coast Guard western region has issued a weather advisory to coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra including Union Territory of Lakshadweep besides fisheries authorities and requested them to warn the fishing community and fishing boats at sea about developing weather conditions, safety precautions and venturing out to sea.

Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been directed to relay the weather warnings to fishermen onboard fishing boats at sea. Coast Guard assets have been alerted and kept standby to respond to any developing situations at sea. (ANI)

