Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters on Friday, informed PRO Defence, Gujarat.





PRO Defence informed, "Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters today, on 3rd December. The boats are being brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat." (ANI)