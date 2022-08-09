Indian Coast Guard organises awareness campaign as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' in Ernakulam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 9 (ANI): An awareness campaign was organised by the Indian Coast Guard ship Abhinav at Chellanam Cooperative Bank, Ernakulam, as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which celebrates 75 years of independence and the propagation of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by Centre.



During the programme, lectures on notable freedom fighters, the Flag Code, and Flag Disposal Directives were given. The meeting was attended by a number of officials from different civic organisations, said a press release from the Indian Coast Guard.

A total of 150 civilians gathered for the programme. The programme was inaugurated by KJ Maxi, MLA Kochi Assembly Constituency.

The importance of the Tricolour and the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign was enlightened to the gathering. The session witnessed healthy participation by all civilians. (ANI)

