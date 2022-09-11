Indian Coast Guard organises cyclothon to raise awarness about International Coastal Cleanup Day

Daman (Daman and Diu) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICC) on Sunday organised a 75 km motivational cyclothon to raise awareness about International Coastal Cleanup Day.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is celebrated on September 17, every year to spread awareness about the importance of coastal cleanup.

S Bajpai DIG, Indian Coast Guard, Daman while speaking to ANI said, "The 75 km cyclotron which has started from the ICC Daman will go up to Silvassa and end at the ICC Daman. This cyclotron has been conducted to raise awareness and also to urge people to join the drive".



International Coastal Clean Up Day urges people to clean up the trash that clogs beaches on the third Saturday in September. The importance of maintaining and safeguarding the seas and waterways across the world is also raised.

Over 350 million pounds of plastic and other garbage have been collected by 17 million volunteers as part of the International Coastal Cleanup over the course of more than 35 years.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard in Kolkata organised a clean ship drive to spread awareness amongst people about the ill effects of plastic use and environmental protection.

A total of 170 Kg of plastic litter was collected during the drive.

These drives are conducted to raise awareness of the negative consequences of plastic and environmental protection on coastal garbage. (ANI)

