Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Kochi coordinated rescue of 24 fishermen reported to be in distress off Kerala coast due to adverse weather conditions.
According to Indian Coast Guard, search operation is on to for 31 missing fishermen is in progress by ICG, MEW, CSP and local fishermen. (ANI)
Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen off Kerala Coast
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:37 IST
