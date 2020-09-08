Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Kochi coordinated rescue of 24 fishermen (Picture tweeted by Indian Coast Guard)
Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen off Kerala Coast

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:37 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Kochi coordinated rescue of 24 fishermen reported to be in distress off Kerala coast due to adverse weather conditions.
According to Indian Coast Guard, search operation is on to for 31 missing fishermen is in progress by ICG, MEW, CSP and local fishermen. (ANI)

