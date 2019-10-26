Indian Coast Guard rescues 5 stranded fishermen off Karwar coast

Karwar (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya rescued five fishermen from a stranded fishing boat, Rajkiran near Karwar on Friday.



The rescued fishermen were administered first aid and are reported to be stable.



"Rough to very rough sea conditions are prevailing in the sea off Maharashtra and Karnataka coast. Fishermen and fishing boats are being warned and being shepherded to safety by Coast Guard ships and aircraft continuously," Indian Coast Guard said. (ANI)

