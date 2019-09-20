Indian Coast Guard rescues 8 people near Karwar port

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard rescued eight crew members onboard the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Shri Durga after the vessel broke down mid waters here.

Indian Coast Guard C-466 came to the rescue after the IFB suffered failure in its rudder and drifted off the Karwar port on Thursday evening. The IFB Shri Durga was later successfully towed to the harbour.

"IND- KA - 02 - MM 5044 with 8 crew onboard developed problems with her rudder and was drifting dangerously off Karwar. Coast Guard assistance was sought by DD Fisheries Karwar. Accordingly Coast Guard Station Karwar diverted C-446 to render assistance to the distressed boat. C-446 on arrival at the datum assessed the defect and concluded that towing assistance will be required," said Coast guard DIG SS Daseela. (ANI)

