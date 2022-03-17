Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham has provision for stay of women officers onboard

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham has provision for the stay of women officers onboard, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Thursday.



A separate cabin with twin bunk beds, attached washroom and work stations for office work has been designed onboard ICGS Saksham, the officials said.

The 2 lady officers' cabin is situated on the second deck of the ship in proximity to the operations and communication centre. The ship was commissioned on March 16 by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, the officials added. (ANI)

