Indian Coast Guards apprehend fishing boat 'Kirmani' with 9 crew for theft

Ahmedabad [Gujarat], Feb 19 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 on Wednesday apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with nine crew members on board for allegedly committing theft from dead vessel MT Morbius under tow by tug Allianz Titanium to Alang.

The operation was conducted at 0730 hours today.

Out of the total nine crew members, two of them hide on the dead vessel.

The incident was reported at a distance of eight miles from Navabandar port, where the Coasts Guards reached in a short span of time and boarded the dead vessel apprehending the miscreants who were then handed over to the Marine Police at Pipavav.

The apprehended crew is currently being interrogated by the District Police authorities and punitive action against them will surely bring deterrence to stop such activities. (ANI)

