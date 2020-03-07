Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Final exercise of the National level Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2020) was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard in the sea at Vasco, South Goa district.
The exercise was carried out on Friday and rehearsals for SAREX were conducted on March 4.
It was observed by observers from 19 countries. (ANI)
Indian Coast Guards conducts SAREX-2020 in Goa
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 07:23 IST
Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Final exercise of the National level Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2020) was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard in the sea at Vasco, South Goa district.