Indian Coast Guard's preventive measures save lives as cyclonic storm 'Yaas' makes landfall on Odisha coast

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): As very severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' made landfall on the Odisha coast on Wednesday, extensive pre-emptive measures were undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the Eastern Seaboard and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands bore fruit in saving lives and property.

As part of the preventive measures, ICG ensured the safe return of 265 fishing boats that were out at sea. Further, as advised, ships at anchorage off Odisha and West Bengal coast had taken safe shelter and Single Point Mooring (SPM) operations were suspended. No report of any damage or loss has been received from any merchant ship.

According to a press release, all the ashore, afloat and aviation units of ICG are maintaining a high state of readiness on the eastern seaboard for any response measures arising in the aftermath of the storm.

Three ICG ships, which were strategically positioned at sea for possible search and rescue missions, are approaching the Odisha and West Bengal coasts for carrying out close-to-coast situational assessment while also sanitising the area.At the request of the West Bengal government, ICG has deployed its Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) at Digha and Contai for assistance.



ICG's Air Cushion Vehicle also rescued about 100 stranded people at Nayachara, West Bengal. The rescue operation is in progress.

Moreover, the ICG Disaster Response Team also assisted in the evacuation of locals at Contai. Other ICG DRTs with inflatable boats, lifebuoys, and lifejackets are also standing by across West Bengal and Odisha and being deployed as per the requirement raised by state authorities. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept on standby for swift mobilisation.

"A close liaison and coordination with the state administration, local authorities, ports, oil rig operators, shipping, fisheries authorities, fishermen associations, and other stakeholders are being maintained to ensure the safety of boats, vessels, fixed platforms, and other assets at sea," the statement added. (ANI)