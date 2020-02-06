Indian crew aboard detained ship released after 11 months

New Delhi [Inida], Feb 6 (ANI): Six Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak', who had been detained in Iran for 11 months, have been released, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Jaishankar thanked the Iranian authorities for their assistance in this regard.

"Six Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak' detained in Iran for 11 months have been released. Thank the Iranian authorities for their assistance. Appreciate the efforts of our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Bandar Abbas," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

