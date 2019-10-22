Indian cricket team's achievement a 'Diwali gift' for countrymen: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI)): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday congratulated Team India on sealing the test series against South Africa 3-0 by winning the finals at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Chief Minister described the Indian cricket team's achievement as a 'Diwali gift' for all the countrymen.

"Congratulations to Team India for winning the series 3-0 with a stunning victory in the Ranchi Test. This is a Diwali gift for the countrymen. You have provided another opportunity for every Indian to be happy. You got this achievement in Jharkhand, congratulations again," Das tweeted in Hindi.

India won the penultimate test of the three-match series by an innings and 202 runs to whitewash South Africa 3-0. With this win, India managed to clean sweep South Africa in a Test series for the first time.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma was awarded player of the match for his knock of 212 runs in the first innings. (ANI)

