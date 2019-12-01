Indian culture incomplete without Tamil Nadu: JP Nadda

Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Indian culture is incomplete without that of Tamil Nadu, which is full of "depth" and has given direction to the entire country as well.

"India feels proud to see the rich Tamil culture, which is full of depth and has given direction not only to Tamil Nadu but to the entire country. The Indian culture is incomplete without Tamil culture. Tamil is one of the most ancient language humanity has ever seen," said Nadda, while addressing a gathering here.

"If we talk about the temples, Tamil Nadu has got the maximum number of ancient temples," the BJP working president said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will be able to improve the standard of living of the people in the state.

"In the 13th Financial Commission, only Rs 94,000 crore was given to Tamil Nadu. Under the Modi government, the state was given Rs 5.50 lakh crore in the 14th Financial Commission, which is 500 times more," he said.

He also talked about some of the decisions taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre including abrogation of Article 370, NIA Act amendment and criminalising triple talaq.

The BJP leader said that the party has registered over 25 lakh new members in the state in the last few months, adding that the BJP has over 17 crore members.

"There are over 1,300 political parties are registered in the country. There are some 50 plus political parties, which have got regional recognition by the Election Commission of India. There are seven national political parties. However, the BJP is the only cadre-based political party and is free from a dynasty," he said.

"BJP is the party with ideology, where a humble party worker like Narendra Modi can become the Prime Minister of the country. It's a democratic party in a true sense, where Amit Shah, who does not have any political background, has become the party chief and Home Minister," Nadda added.

Earlier today, Nadda held roadshows and laid the foundations stone for party offices in 16 districts in the state. (ANI)

