Indian delegation members attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference workshops

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which is taking part in the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Kampala, attended all the six workshops held on Friday.

A Lok Sabha release said that Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal spoke at the workshop on the `Role of Parliament facilitating persons with disabilities as electors, candidates and legislators'.

Aparajita Sarangi, a Lok Sabha MP, was discussion leader in the workshop on `Strategies to deal with Youth Unemployment'.

Roopa Ganguly, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, was the lead speaker from Indian delegation in the workshop on `Fostering a Culture of Respect, Fairness and Dignity: Sexual Harassment has no place in legislature'.

Other members of the delegation also took part in workshops.


