Indian Envoy Abhay Kumar meets Madagascar Foreign Minister, reviews bilateral ties

Antananarivo [Madagascar], March 21 (ANI): Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Monday called on Foreign Minister of Madagascar Richard J Randrimandrato, and reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Kumar presented Randrimandrato the book 'India Way' authored by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Bilateral ties between the two countries have been going from strength to strength since the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Madagascar in 2018 under the collaborative vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

A number of MoUs in the sector of health, education, culture, training of Human Resources, environmental protection, custom matters, information exchange which has been finalized between the two countries and is likely to be signed soon.

An India-Madagascar Chamber of Commerce is being launched this week in Antananarivo to further strengthen the trade ties between the two countries. (ANI)