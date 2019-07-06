Indian envoy to Pak meets PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday evening.

He is currently in New Delhi for routine consultations, according to government sources.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to hold technical-level talks over the Kartarpur Corridor on July 14.

Pakistan recently registered multiple cases against the 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed -- the chief of terror outfits Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) -- and his aides.

India has termed this move as "cosmetic," and called for verifiable, credible and irreversible action to be taken.

"Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps. Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil and not on the basis of half-hearted measures which they undertake sometimes to hoodwink the international community," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing on Thursday.

The MEA also ruled out any meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Commonwealth meeting in London this month.

India has maintained that talks and terror can't go together. (ANI)

