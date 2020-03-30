Indian evacuee from Iran tests positive for Coronavirus

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A 41-year-old Indian, who was evacuated from Iran last week and quarantined at the Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, around 2 p.m., the infected man, along with his mother, 72, complained of flu-like symptoms, following which they were shifted to M.D.M. Hospital in Jodhpur for further diagnosis. The test results showed that the son has tested positive for the infection, while, his mother is negative, army officials confirmed.

"However, both the mother and the son are hale and hearty as of now," the officials added.

The army authorities, in full cooperation and support of the civil administration, are leaving no stone unturned in following medical protocols for the evacuees.

As many as 277 evacuees were brought to Jodhpur from Iran on the early morning of March 25. According to the initial sampling report, all the evacuees had tested negative for the infection before boarding the special Mahan Air flight on March 20.

On their arrival at Jodhpur Airport, they were, once again, screened by medical authorities and taken to the Army Wellness Facility where all precautions had been undertaken for their reception, boarding, and lodging. (ANI)

