Indian family that froze to death near Canada-US border are from Gujarat village

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): An Indian family that froze to death near the US-Canada border has been identified as residents of Dinducha in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

They were identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (39), Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel (37), Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel (11) and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel (3). All belong to the same family and were found dead near Emerson, Manitoba, approximately 12 metres from the Canada-US border on January 19 by Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.



"A week ago, our officers searched for four dead people near Emerson, Manitoba, near the US-Canada border. Our officers are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the victims. With the completion of the autopsy, we are now in a position to confirm the identities of the victims. They belong to the same family and are all Indian citizens. The medical examiner's office also confirmed that the cause of death was exposure," Canadian police said in a statement.





Indian family that was found dead near the US-Canada border were identified as residents of Dingucha village. The village has around 2,500 to 3,000 households where at least a person from each family lives abroad. After the news came, the entire village is in shock.



"The family has decided to perform the last rituals in Canada," Jashwant Patel, a relative of the family told reporters.

Another villager Jayesh Chaudhari said, "I got to know that today morning Canadian government has clarified that the four members of an Indian family found dead near the US-Canada border a few days ago have been identified as residents of Dingucha village."



The Patel family's dream of going to America was shattered before the border.

In the press statement, the Indian High Commission in Canada said a special team led by an officer from the Consulate General of India in Toronto is currently in Manitoba helping with the investigation. (ANI)

