Indian festivals promote family values: Vice-President

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that emphasis on family system and values is a unique feature of Indian culture, and festivals play an important role in preserving and promoting these values.

In a Facebook post on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, he described it as a special day for all sisters and their brothers. He said it is an occasion to renew and rejoice over the bond between siblings.

Stressing the need to make younger generation aware of the importance and historical significance of our festivals, he said, "This would enable them to learn right values and morals underlying such festivals."

Citing examples from the Ramayana, he said that for ages these family values have been preserved and promoted through epics, folk tales, social customs and festivals. India's world-renowned joint family system not only ensures intergenerational transmission of values and wisdom but also acts as a social security provider to its members. "This is a system nourished on love, respect, sacrifices and duties," he said.

Listing several Indian festivals that celebrate specific human relationships such as Karva Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami and Guru Purnima, Naidu said that Rakshabandhan this year has come at a time when India along with the whole world is battling the Coronavirus. "Apart from hugely affecting the lives and livelihoods of people, the virus has impacted the celebrations of various festivals," he said.

Stressing the need to avoid family and social gatherings to protect one's loved ones and defeat the virus, he said there was no other alternative but to act with prudence and caution.

Pointing out that the pandemic has forced us to press the pause button as regards our colourful celebrations, Naidu said, "We all need to act with greater determination and in a united manner to defeat the virus." Until then, he urged every citizen to stay safe and adhere to all the norms and guidelines issued by the government, including social distancing. (ANI)

