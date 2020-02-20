Indian fisherman injured in firing by Sri Lankan navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): One Indian fisherman was injured in the firing by Sri Lankan navy near Kachchatheevu Island near Sri Lanka.

The fishermen were fishing with 585 boats on Wednesday when the Sri Lankan Navy fired gunshots to chase the fishermen away.

The injured was identified as Jesu. He was immediately rushed to the Madurai Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

