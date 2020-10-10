Indian locomotives handed over to Bangladesh painted in a new colour

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian locomotives, which were handed over to Bangladesh have been painted in new colour and will serve the people of the neighbouring country, Railway Ministry said on Friday.



"Indian locomotives which were handed over to Bangladesh have been painted in new colour by Bangladesh Railway. These locomotives will serve the people of Bangladesh," the ministry said in a tweet and attached the picture of the locomotives in their new colour.

India had in July handed over 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh.

The physical location of the handover was Gede station of the Eastern Railway in West Bengal's Nadia district. The ministry had said that rail collaboration is a vital element of bilateral cooperation in promoting trade and connectivity and in boosting the economic partnership. (ANI)

