Indian Medical Association Goa issues state advisory to contain COVID19

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Dr. S Samuel Arawattigi, President, Indian Medical Association in Goa, on Saturday, issued an advisory for the people in order to prevent the infection, exposure and spread of the Coronavirus in the community.

"People to wash hands for at least 40 seconds and in case there is no availability of soap and water, people can use alcohol-based sanitisers (minimum 70 percent)," the advisory read.

The advisory also requested people to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. It also laid emphasis on social distancing. "Social distancing is very important at this time, avoid crowds and group events, stay 6 feet away from other people. Avoid close contact within 6 feet with people who are sick," the advisory read.

The advisory added, "Public are not advised to wear facemasks at this time. Only those who have symptoms or close contacts who care for them should wear 3 layer surgical masks."

The advisory requested people not to rush to the doctor in case of minor symptoms. "Please stay home as much as possible if you are well or have minimal symptoms to reduce your risk of infection at OPD or Hospitals from others," it added.

In case if any patient has symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty in breathing); they need to be rushed to a hospital call 104/108 for a dedicated ambulance or contact nearest health centre.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janta Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

