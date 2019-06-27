Indian Medical Council bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): The government on Thursday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which aims at bringing transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical educations in the country.

The Indian Medical Council bill had lapsed after it was introduced in 16th Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey. The Cabinet had approved the Bill on June 12 to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 through an Act of Parliament.

The Bill provides for supersession of Medical Council of India (MCI) for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2018. (ANI)