Indian Minorities Foundation launched to counter "false narrative against country" by anti-India elements

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A non-government organization titled 'Indian Minorities Foundation' (IMF) was founded on Tuesday with the aim of bringing people of different minority communities together on a common platform with a mission to inculcate the spirit of communal harmony and participate as One Nation One Family for nation's development.

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu founded IMF in the national capital to counter "anti-India elements" who try to create a "false narrative against our country" and try to stop its economic and social progress.

An official statement said that renowned educationist, philanthropist and Chief Patron of NID Foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu has been declared the Convener of Minorities Foundation while thought-leaders belonging to different communities have been announced as members of the National Executive Council of the Foundation. In addition, renowned scholars and academicians have been made the members of National Advisory Council of the Minorities Foundation.

In a joint statement by the Foundation at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, the spiritual and religious leaders of different minority communities who came on one platform during the launch ceremony said, "We condemn the vested interests to malign India and our Prime Minister on foreign soil. Those who are trying to create a communal divide amongst the minorities need to be given a strong message that India is United."

"The Minority Communities in India will not fall in the trap of anti-social and anti-India elements who try to create a false narrative against our country and try to stop its economic and social progress. Through Indian Minorities Foundation we will work together for the welfare of different minority communities and will try to address the issues being faced by them," the joint statement further said.

S Abdul Nazeer, the newly appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh launched the Indian Minorities Foundation along with the religious and spiritual leaders of six minority communities.

On the occasion, Governor Nazeer said recalled the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

"For this PM Modi gave PANCH-PRAN which every citizen of the country should contribute. Nation has given equal opportunities for the socio-economic progress of all the communities. Further the contributions made by the persons belonging to different minority communities have been duly recognized in the form of highest honours received during the last 75 years of India's Independence," the Governor said.

"There has been no discrimination in recognizing the efforts of people belonging to minority communities by the Government and the Nation. Recently the government led by PM Modi has made the Padma Awards as People's Padma. Further if we consider the various beneficiary schemes run by the Modi Government, then we see that minority communities have been given equal and more benefit during the last 9 years," he added.

The Andhra Governor highlighted the role of the minority communities in the development of the country so far including in the freedom struggle, and said that their role cannot be undermined.

"Minorities have played significant role in the economic development of the nation. Right from struggle for India's independence to the era of 21st century, when India became the fifth largest economy of the world, the role played by the minority communities cannot be undermined. The Constitution of India is unique in the world as it ensures Equality, Right of Freedom to Preach, Practise, Propagate any religion of their choice. Government under the leadership of PM Modi has worked on to create equal and more opportunities for the minority communities," he said.

While talking about the participation of Minority Communities in governance, Abdul Nazeer said "India during 75 years of independence had 7 Presidents, 3 Vice Presidents, 1 Prime Minister, 6 Army Chiefs, 7 Air Chief Marshals & 6 Navy Chiefs from different minority communities. This shows that equal opportunities without any discrimination".

He further added that "As we approach 100 years of independence, it is a time to define the role to be played by minority communities in the next 25 years, which will shape the future of India as a developed nation. The newly established Minority Foundation will play a crucial role in bringing the people of Minority Communities together, so that they can participate as a team for nation-building.

Convener of Minorities Foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu said that India has got the "most secular" Prime Minister in the form of Narendra Modi who is working with a vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayas.

"One of the important objectives of the Minorities Foundation is to stand strong against the false narrative to create social divide amongst the minority communities by our enemy countries and vested foreign interests, who do not want India to progress. Minority communities have always actively participated in the progress and economic development of the nation, but their issues remained un-resolved for last 65 years, since independence," he said.

Remarking on the change in the Indian politics after 2014 when PM Modi was elected, he said that the scenario has changed from politics of appeasement to inclusive growth.



"Muslim women got empowered by making Triple Talaq unconstitutional, opening of Kartarpur Corridor after 7 decades of prayers by understanding emotional and spiritual significance of Sikh community for Kartarpur Sahib, ensuring delivery justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims after 3 decades, ensuring socio-economic development of the minority communities through various initiatives such as PM Mudra Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, scholarships for students belonging to minority community," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as strong leader who has worked for the social and economic welfare of minority communities. PM Modi has given a strong message of Inclusive India where everyone is given an equal opportunity to progress," Sandhu added, hailing the Prime Minister.

While talking about the purpose of Minorities Foundation, Convener of the Foundation said, "The idea to establish 'Minorities Foundation' was realized after lot of deliberation and discussion held during the first of its kind in All India Minority Conclave organized at Chandigarh where the thought leaders and spiritual leaders of different minority communities participated.

"The community leaders a need of establishing a common platform where a spirit of communal harmony and a deep sense of belongingness for the nation could be inculcated amongst the minority communities," he said.

Governor Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer along with Convener Minorities Foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu launched the web portal of the Foundation and also released the activity calendar of the foundation for 2023.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament said, "Our Prime Minister has given a vision of Amrit Kaal and as a citizen it is our duty to work towards realization of this goal. Abolition of triple talaq, giving equal opportunities for higher education, supporting the children of minorities for their education, providing loans through PM Mudra Yojna for entrepreneurship for minorities are some of the landmark decisions that have been undertaken during PM Modi tenure". When India is moving ahead to become Global Super Power, there are western powers who have vested interests are making efforts to defame India and Indians, he added.

Speaking to ANI before the launch of the Foundation, Sandhu said that it will raise its voice against those presenting the wrong narratives.

"We are going to launch an Indian Minorities Foundation today. This foundation will raise its voice against those who present wrong narratives against minorities. This is a non-govt, non-political foundation. There can be no patriots like the Sikhs. The Sikh gurus sacrificed their lives to protect the religion in India. More than 70pc of the total sacrifices during India's freedom struggle were made by Sikhs. Today if anyone disrespects India's flag, then it's a disrespect of the sacrifices made by our Gurus. Sikhs are an integral part of India."

Speaking to ANI, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin- Dargah AjmerSharif, Chairman-Chishty Foundation said, "It is not about any particular religion, sect or caste, it is about Indians who are getting equal opportunities. All Indian have equal opportunities to come forward and benefit themselves with such policies which have been made. Since 2014, they have been more vocal about it. A common Indian can connect himself with the policies such as Digital India. The biggest contribution is the opening of the government for the common people to access the resources to empower themselves."

Author & Socio-Pasmanda Activist, Dr Faiyaz Ahmad Fyzie lauded the decision of the Prime Minister to ban triple talaq and abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and said that these moves will help in the upliftment of Muslims.

"It was a historic and bold decision by the Prime Minister to ban triple talaq which has benefited a large number of Muslim women. The abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir as the Muslim population will be uplifted. The other states of the country should also adopt the Yogi model of madrassas. The improvements of the madrassas are underway which is for the first time in history," he said.

Talking about the IMF. he said that it would act as a bridge between the government and society. This would play the role to increase connectivity between the two.

Himani Sood Founder, NID Foundation and Senior Vice President, of Chandigarh University told ANI that PM Modi is the "most secular" leader of the world and he is the inspiration behind the organization.

"We believe that PM Modi is the most secular leader of the world. India could not have got a more secular Prime Minister than him. It is the duty of every minority to take India towards Amrit Kaal. We have to boycott the international narratives that India does not stand united," he said.

Detailing the events planned by the organization, Himani said that they will embark on the 7 events in the country and abroad.

"We are starting 7 events. We will go to seven places out of which five wil be domestic places and two will be international places - US, Australia-New Zealand. We will cover all the places in the next six months. We will accumulate all the minorities and show the world that the minorities are united. PM Modi is our inspiration," she said.

Sasmit Patra, BJD MP said, "The idea of IMF is not only to become another platform but to be a healing touch for the entire minority community. Not only it is focused on the welfare of the minority communities but it is also looking at mainstreaming minorities from the larger perspective of society. This platform will become extremely crucial in the dialogue and discussion of mainstreaming of the minority and the majority communities. IMF will be a game-changer and a trendsetter in the days to come." (ANI)

