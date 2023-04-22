Indian national arrested at Delhi airport, drugs valued at Rs 21 crore seized: Customs

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): An Indian national arriving from Nairobi was arrested and drugs valued at Rs 21 crore were seized from his possession at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Friday, the Customs officials informed.

The officials said that three kg of heroin was seized from the accused.

"On basis of spot profiling, Air Customs at IGIA, Delhi arrested an Indian national arriving from Nairobi & recovered approx 3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 21 crores. The heroine was concealed in the false bottom of his bag," the Customs Department said in a statement.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on April 19, three gold bars worth around Rs 75 lakh were recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, customs officials said on Wednesday.



"On the basis of input received and further developed by customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft used for international flights was searched upon completion of its international trip at Terminal 3 of IGI in New Delhi on April 17," the customs officials on Wednesday.

During the search, customs officers found two objects affixed/stuck with adhesive tape on the upper side panel of the starboard side lavatory of the flight.

"Upon removal and unwrapping, one rectangular gold bar and two unevenly shaped gold bars were recovered, collectively weighing 1400 grams were recovered," a senior customs official said.

The officials further added that the total value appraised for the recovered gold bars comes to Rs 74,92,954.

The gold, along with its packing material, has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, the officials added. (ANI)

