Indian Navy choppers conduct rescue and relief ops in marooned villages in Andhra's Eluru

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on Thursday in response to a request from the Eluru district administration in Andhra Pradesh for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding in the Godavari river.

It is for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-logged areas of Koida (7 habitations and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal, the Ministry of Defence informed.

The helicopters air-dropped relief material including essential food items, medicines, milk, bread, etc to the marooned villagers. So far over 2,000 kilograms of relief material have been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport. The relief operation would continue on Friday.



Parts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by floods as water levels in Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who reviewed the flood situation at Velerupadu said that 16 habitations in Koida and Katukuru mandals were cut off completely since Wednesday night.

"We are planning to air-drop food, water, milk and medicines. About 1,200 tribal families are staying in the cut-off villages. Locals moved to safer places on the nearby hills," the collector said. (ANI)

