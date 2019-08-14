Indian Navy inaugurates 4th edition of annual Regional Maritime Security Course

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The fourth edition of the annual Regional Maritime Security Course (RMSC) for naval officers from friendly foreign countries was inaugurated here on Tuesday by Rear Admiral Sandeep Beecha, Commandant, Naval War College (NWC).

Officers from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Vietnam are participating in this eight-week programme.

Welcoming the participants, the Commandant stressed the importance of maritime security in nation-building and highlighted the need for navies in the Indian Ocean Region to forge stronger ties.

The course was first launched by the Naval War College (NWC) at Goa in the year 2016. The course curriculum covers a wide canvas in the strategic and maritime domain.

During the course, participants will be exposed to International Relations Theory, Geopolitics, Concepts of Maritime Security and Strategy, International Maritime Law and Management of Ocean Resources amongst others.

Moreover, the participants will interact with experts and eminent speakers on varied subjects. They will also be conducted on a familiarisation visit to various operational and training establishments of the Indian Navy.

At the culmination of the course, the participants will be put through simulation 'tabletop' exercises on regional security scenarios, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (ANI)

