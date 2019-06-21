Indian Navy launches Operation Sankalp in Gulf of Oman

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Indian Navy launched Operation Sankalp in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman on Thursday to reassure Indian flagged vessels transiting through the area following the recent maritime incidents in the region.

INS Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the region to undertake maritime security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance in the area is also being done by IN aircraft.

The Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region of the Indian Navy is also keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region.

The operation has been launched in the wake of escalating tension in the Gulf of Oman, where two oil tankers were attacked last week. The incident has since heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. It remains unclear who was responsible for the attacks but the United States has put the blame on Iran, which, in turn, has denied the allegations. (ANI)

