Indian Navy organises Naval Operations Symposium 2021

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy conducted a Naval Operations Symposium 2021 in Kochi.

Rear Admiral Antony George, NM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, delivered the keynote address and released the compendium in the event which was organized on Thursday.

"The Admiral highlighted the importance of the maritime domain and Indian Navy's commitment towards ensuring safety, security and inclusive growth in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," reads the official statement.



The theme for this year's edition of the Symposium was 'Navy's Operations in the Expanding Maritime Domain'.

Symposium, conceived in 1964, seeks to enhance awareness on Maritime Operations by providing an open and inclusive forum for varied discussions.

"The symposium was conducted in a seminar mode and witnessed active participation Navy wide. The experienced speakers presented their papers covering the vast horizon of Expanding Indian Naval Operational aspects including Amphibious Operations, Operation of Unmanned Maritime System, Progressing Two-Carrier operations, Evolving Air Tactics, Network Centric Operations and Future of Submarine Operations," the release added.

The Symposium commenced with a stimulating paper on '1971 Indo-Pak war - Relevance and lessons learnt in modern-day maritime operations', commemorating 'Swaranim Vijay Varsh' - 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war. (ANI)

