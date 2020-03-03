Indian Navy postpones multilateral exercise 'Milan' amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Indian Navy's 'Milan' multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam has been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak.

"It is for information that MILAN 2020 - a multilateral naval exercise scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Navy from March 18 to 28 at Visakhapatnam has been postponed taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19," Indian Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

"The conduct of MILAN 2020 had generated a very enthusiastic response, with navies around the world having expressed their desire to participate; and in deference to this interest, the Indian Navy looks forward toward scheduling MILAN at a later convenient date," the statement read.

The Navy also "wholeheartedly" thanked the numerous navies from near and far for having accepted the invitation to participate in MILAN 2020.

The Mid Planning Conference (MPC) for MILAN exercise concluded at HQENC Visakhapatnam on November 8 last year. The three-day conference was attended by 29 delegates from 17 friendly Foreign Navies.

MILAN series of biennial a multilateral naval exercise which commenced in 1995. (ANI)

