Indian Navy reaches out to help Vizag gas leak victims

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Indian Navy has reached out to the Visakhapatnam administration to help the people affected by the Styrene gas leakage in the district.

The incident occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village early this morning.

Teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) are at King George Hospital to assist in quick installation to provide Oxygen to a large number of patients affected by a gas leak from LG Polymers.

Navy has provided several Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets that will enable one jumbo size oxygen bottle to supply oxygen to 6 patients which were initially made for use in the COVID-19 designated hospitals.

"Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy provides 5 more Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets to King George Hospital. Technical Teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) are at KGH to assist in quick installation to provide Oxygen to a large number of patients affected by a gas leak from LG Polymers," Official Account of the Defence Public Relations Officer, Visakhapatnam wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the ENC had donated 25 such sets to the district administration.

The death toll in the gas leak incident rose to 11, according to SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Pradhan had said that over 1000 people had been evacuated, and out of these, more than 800 were taken to hospital. (ANI)

