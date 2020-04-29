Indian Navy readying three warships to evacuate Indian citizens from Gulf countries

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Indian Navy is readying its landing platform dock warship INS Jalashwa and two Magar-class amphibious warships for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf countries if required, government sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, while the INS Jalashwa is based out of Vishakhapatnam, the Magar class warships are deployed under the Kochi-based Southern Naval Command, the sources said.

The warships are on standby mode and would be ready to move after the orders are issued, sources said.

The Indian Navy and Air India have been asked to be on standby with their aircraft and warships for the mass evacuation of Indians from Gulf countries as COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a detailed evacuation plan submitted to the government earlier, the Indian Navy had mentioned that "it can evacuate 1,500 Indians from the Gulf countries in three warships of the Navy".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already started consultations with the States and Union Territories (UT) for the necessary arrangements to start the process.

This comes as India has suspended all kinds of travel till May 3 as the country continues to be under a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Thousands of Indians, who are stranded in Gulf countries, have expressed willingness to come back to India but are unable to do so due to the suspension of air operations and other modes of travel during the lockdown. (ANI)

