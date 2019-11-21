Indian Navy rescues woman in emergency labour from remote village in Nicobar Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a swift rescue operation, Indian Navy">Indian Navy on Wednesday safely evacuated a pregnant lady in emergency labour from Daring, a remote village in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

After receiving the information about the lady in labour pain, the Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) from Indian Naval Ship Kardip in Kamorta island embarked the Community Health Centre (CHC) staff and reached Daring Village at 4.30 pm, the Navy said in a statement.

The FIC left the village post embarkation of the patient in the late evening.

The baby was delivered on the FIC itself and both mother and baby were transferred to the CHC on arrival in Kamorta Jetty.

Both mother and baby are safe and in good health. (ANI)

