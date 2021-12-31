Indian Navy saves three civilians from drowning near Kavaratti

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep Islands) [India], December 30 (ANI): A fast interceptor craft (FIC) of the Indian Navy undertook a rescue operation and saved along with police three civilians who were drowning close mouth of Kavaratti harbour mouth, officials said.

They said Fast Interceptor Craft T-402 of Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB) Lakshadweep, observed three locals in water close to Kavaratti harbour on December 28 at 12.45 pm



They said the FIC safely maneuvered keeping in navigable waters and rushed for the rescue. One of them, Rashid, was successfully picked up on the FIC and was provided with first aid as per standard operating procedures. Others were thereafter recovered by a police patrol boat.

"Proper lookout, quick reaction and quality of training of the FIC crew ensured the men were rescued at the earliest," an official said.

Indian Navy's FICs are positioned in Kavaratti, Minicoy and Androth Islands for coastal security, seafront patrolling, humanitarian assistance and for the security of naval assets since 2016. (ANI)

