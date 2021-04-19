Indian Navy seizes narcotics worth Rs 3,000 cr from fishing vessel in Arabian Sea

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a major action against contraband, the Indian Navy seized narcotics worth Rs 3,000 crores being transported from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea on Monday.

According to an official release by Southern Naval Command (SNC), the operation was carried out by the Indian Navy's warship INS Suvarna that has brought the boat to Kochi.



"Indian Naval Ship Suvarna, whilst on surveillance patrol in the Arabian Sea, encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements. To investigate the vessel, the ship's team conducted a boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 Kilograms of narcotics substances," read the release.

The Navy said that the boat with its crew have been escorted to the nearest Indian Port of Kochi, Kerala for further investigation.

"The approximate cost of the catch in the international market is estimated to be Rs 3000 Crore. This is a major catch not only in terms of the quantity and cost but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations," it added. (ANI)

