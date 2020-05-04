Indian Navy ship Savitri expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Indian Navy personnel onboard Savitri ship deployed in the Indian Ocean, on Sunday expressed their appreciation for the frontline health workers including sanitation staff and cops, who are fighting against COVID-19.

They were seen holding a banner that read: "India Salutes Corona Warriors."

On Sunday, in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

INS Jalashwa, Indian Navy's landing platform dock warship, also paid a tribute to frontline COVID-19 warriors.

The initiative was part of the thanksgiving activities by the armed forces who paid their tribute to the 'corona warriors.'

As many as 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa in Goa also expressed their gratitude to the frontline corona warriors in their unwavering commitment. (ANI)

