Indian Navy teams deployed to assist flood rescue ops in Belgaum

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As part of the ongoing flood relief operations, Indian Navy diving teams deployed in Belgaum (Belagavi) district of Karnataka have evacuated about 25 villagers from Kovadu village.

In this area, water has risen to nearly 10 feet making their early evacuation a challenging task. The team has now been redeployed to neighbouring villages.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi today to take stock of the situation.

On Wednesday, over 500 people near Kaiga village were rescued by an Indian Navy team.

The India Meteorological Department in its weather forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in parts of Karnataka till Friday. (ANI)

