Indian Navy to hold salutation ceremony to honour COVID-19 warriors

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Indian Navy will hold a salutation ceremony in Mumbai and Goa on Sunday to honour the efforts of coronavirus warriors in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official statement, about 15 Navy ships have planned illumination to salute the frontline workers. They will display prominent banners saying 'India Salutes Corona Warriors'. They also will sound the ship's siren and fire flares at 7:30 pm at Anchorage in Mumbai.

Furthermore, the Naval Air stations at Goa will be displaying human chain messages on the runways to honour the COVID-19 warriors. Aerial photography would be undertaken during the activity and social distancing norms will be ensured.

Indian Navy aviation assets will undertake showering of petals by helicopters on COVID-19 hospitals on May 3, which is the 'Corona Warrior Day'. The COVID-19 hospitals are Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini, Colaba, in Mumbai, and GMC and ESI hospitals in Goa.

The activity is tentatively planned to be held at around 10 am. (ANI)

