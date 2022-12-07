Indian Navy's Chief of Personnel interacts with first batch of Agniveers

Barkul (Odisha) [India], December 7 (ANI): Indian Navy's Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi interacted with the first batch of Navy's Agniveer trainees including both men and women cadets at INS Chilka in Odisha.



He was briefed on the preparedness for the training of the first batch of Agniveers who reported last month.

According to a press statement, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel Indian Navy on a visit to INS Chilka, (premier Training establishment of Indian Navy, imparting ab-initio training to sailors) was briefed on the preparedness for training of the first batch of Agniveers (including women) who reported in end November 22, and the initiatives undertaken for the induction of Women Agniveers.

During the interaction with the Agniveers, the COP congratulated them for choosing the Indian Navy as their preferred choice of service and motivated them to pursue their career path with core values of the Indian Navy - Duty, Honour, Courage to achieve higher goals for the Nation and themselves. (ANI)

